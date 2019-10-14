Cocoa can strengthen the immune system
The immune system may contribute to the common drink of the cocoa. According to doctors, this drink has a high content of vitamin D and has beneficial effects on the immune system.
In early autumn, very often we are visited by a variety of respiratory diseases, especially for people with low immunity and children. There is plenty of cold.
Doctors told how to get rid of a cold conventional cocoa powder.
Doctors don’t call cocoa the most effective remedy for colds. This drink has the ability to restore the body’s defenses in a short time.
Exclusively for this doctors conducted a series of studies that confirmed their confidence in the protective power of this powder. As it turned out the blemish cocoa contains vitamins including the rare vitamin D that are struggling with the distributors of viruses.
Doctors note. what fall and winter manifested in the organism a deficiency of this vitamin, and consumption of cocoa reduces the risk of deficiency, and protects the immune system.
According to experts, cocoa should be consumed as a beverage, and plain chocolate. Typically, cocoa is added to baked goods or used as a separate product. Most importantly, experts say that the cocoa content was not less than 70 percent in the product.
A lot of cocoa, experts say, is contained in dark chocolate. They suggest a day to eat at least 40 grams of chocolate. Moreover, they note, not only will this make up for the vitamin D, but also can enhance perseverance, which is very important for pupils and students.