Coconut oil: the latest data on the benefits and harms
Is coconut oil a superfood, as we are often told? We explore the latest scientific data to see how popular this oil from the tropics is compared with other types of fats.
Food especially coconut oil
Fat is an essential part of a healthy, balanced diet. It is a source of essential fatty acids and helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins. Although research is still studying the health benefits from consumption of coconut oil compared to other fats, coconut oil has one obvious difference is the high proportion of fatty acids with medium chain, especially in the form of lauric acid. They have various health benefits, including less likelihood that they will accumulate in the body as fat, but rather will be used as energy.
Saturated fats
Coconut oil is one of the richest sources of saturated fat — 86% compared to butter (52%). Studies have shown that saturated fats increase LDL cholesterol (“bad holestein”). This provides the basis for current recommendations on nutrition who insist on limiting the amount of saturated fat to 20 grams per day for women and 30 grams per day for men. Two tablespoons of coconut oil contain about 19 grams of saturated fat.
Research findings
Most of the research so far has consisted of short – term, they studied the effect of coconut oil on cholesterol levels. Despite numerous statements about the dangers and health benefits associated with coconut oil, it’s still not the best choice among the many available oils to reduce the risk of heart disease and weight control. Although debate is still underway, and science awaits more extensive research.