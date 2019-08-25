Cocotherapy: prison in the United States uses cats to rehabilitate prisoners. PHOTO
Pets have always been famous for its therapeutic impact on others. For several years the prison is in Indiana adopt rescued cats for rehabilitation. This writes the Ukrainian truth.
Furry friends help to reduce anxiety and overcome depression, let you feel less alone, improve your mood and even lower blood pressure. In addition they are also great help for convicted criminals.
In 2015, Indiana animal welfare League beginning with F. O. R. W. A. R. D. in a correctional facility Pendleton.
The idea is to take cats from the shelter and placed in a reformatory, a prison that prisoners could take care of them. In addition, it saves the life of the animals themselves, because many of them will likely slip away.
The program quickly showed the result: this was useful and convicted, and animals.
Many cats that came to the shelter often have a long history of suffering and lack of treatment. So the cats couldn’t socialize with people.
This four-legged is harder to get into the family. They need patient care before they find a permanent family. And this program gives them the love and care.
Inmates care for the animals, feed them, clean them, cut, cats become more socialized and more trusting of people.
The benefits of the program not only get cats. Inmates can learn to take care of a living being and be responsible for it.
“Prisoners told me that when they received the animal, it was the first time they have allowed themselves to care about someone and someone to love,” says the Director of the League for the protection of animals Mali stringer.
The organization argues that animals teach convicts how to interact without violence, how to use non-violent methods to solve problems and this gives the prisoner the infinite love fuzzies. What many prisoners never knew.