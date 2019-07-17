Coffee can indeed prolong your life
The secret to a long life may lie in your Cup of coffee (cup of joe).
Studies show that regularly consume coffee, observed a lower risk of premature death compared to other people. Coffee can improve your chances of a long life In two studies published in Annals of Internal Medicine, examined the habits of drinking more than 700,000 people in the United States and Europe.
They sought to investigate the Association between coffee drinking and mortality.
They found that people with increased coffee consumption were observed lower risk of premature death compared to people who consumed less coffee or no drink. Research conducted in the USA showed that the risk of premature death in African Americans, Japanese, Latinos and Caucasians who consumed more than four cups of coffee a day decreased by 18 percent. People who consumed only a Cup a day, also had a 12 percent lower risk.
Research conducted in Europe came to a similar conclusion. They found that people who throughout the day drink more coffee, have a risk of premature death by 7-12 percent lower. Meanwhile people who drank coffee Java, had less disease digestive and cardiovascular diseases.
In both studies, they found that coffee with caffeine and decaffeinated coffee have similar effects, which means that the prolongation of life because of the consumption of coffee is associated with caffeine.
Coffee contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies show that these compounds contained in coffee are responsible for most health benefits. Coffee can cheer up and your health in Addition to lowering the risk of premature death, coffee is known for many other health benefits. Increases energy. The caffeine in coffee can increase energy levels by blocking inhibitory neurotransmitters in the brain.
Improves the functioning of the brain. Caffeine is a stimulant of the brain, which can enhance focus and concentration. It is known that regular consumption of coffee protects cognitive and mental health, and also prevents deterioration in mental state. Reduces the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Studies have shown that elderly people who regularly drink coffee are less likely to have dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Reduces the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.
Studies have shown that caffeine protects the nervous system, so regular consumption of coffee may lower the risk of Parkinson’s disease ranging from 32 to 60 percent. Improves the condition of cardiovascular system.
Regular consumption of coffee reduces the risk of stroke and reduces the risk of heart disease in women. Studies also show that coffee is an effective cure for arrhythmia or irregular heart rhythm. Reduces the risk of diabetes. Coffee contains nutrients that regulate blood sugar levels.
Studies show that regular consumption of coffee may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in 23-50%. Promotes mental health. It is known that drinking coffee improves mental health, reducing symptoms of depression.
In addition, coffee has been associated with lower rates of suicide. Many people believe that drinking coffee can reduce stress and improve quality of life. Improves as the eye.
Coffee contains an antioxidant, called chlorogenic acid, which is known to reduce oxidative stress and prevent damage to the retina. Reduces the risk of cancer.
A study published in the journal Cancer Letter, revealed that coffee reduces the risk of kidney cancer, premenopausal breast cancer and colorectal cancer. In another study, scientists concluded that coffee consumption lowers the risk of liver cancer. Many other factors can prolong your life, but you can start with a Cup of hot coffee.