Coffee: the benefits and harms of the controversial drink
Whether coffee is good for your health? Or on the contrary the rejection of coffee can improve your health? Could caffeine to boost energy and performance or is it a myth?
Coffee use
There are two main factors that can be considered useful for coffee lovers. The first is associated with its high antioxidant status. Antioxidants are important for health, because they prevent oxidation of our cells with toxins, chemicals and inflammation. The second factor is the stimulatory properties of caffeine. However, it also represents potential risk factors, if you drink coffee in excessive amounts. Coffee, in addition, contains some b vitamins, magnesium and potassium.
Limit the consumption of coffee
Currently, there are no clear instructions on how much coffee is bladeless. Doctors advise pregnant women to limit caffeine intake to 200 mg a day. On average, this is one custard mug or 2 mugs of instant.
Caffeine is a stimulant, and each reacts to it differently. Also caffeine can act as diuretic, that is, causes the body to produce urine faster. People who are more sensitive to caffeine or who drink a lot of caffeinated drinks, sometimes report dizziness, tremor and insomnia as side effects.
Also worth bearing in mind that many drinks based on coffee contain added milk, sugar, artificial sweeteners or flavored syrups, as these additives can significantly increase caloric intake.
Types of coffee
Coffee comes in many forms: whole beans, ground coffee and freeze-dried (instant). From the nutritional point of view it is best to consume fresh organic coffee because it contains more antioxidants. Some studies show that dark roasted blend have higher levels of antioxidants than bright, or a mixture of medium rare.