Coffins of lead? At the funeral of the Russian sailors have noticed a strange detail (video)
The network actively discussing the video, shot in times during the funeral of the Russian sailors who died during the accident of the submarine in the Barents sea.
“Harasse, it seems that the coffins do sheet lead, 6 times strong men stagger as much when the bear and two hands have to keep :(“On the Serafimovsky cemetery of St.-Petersburg held the funeral of the 14 who died tragically in the Barents sea officers””, — is spoken in the message of one Twitter user who posted a video from the funeral.
Harasse, it seems that the coffins do sheet lead, 6 times strong men stagger as much when the bear and two hands have to keep 🙁
“On the Serafimovsky cemetery of St.-Petersburg held the funeral of the 14 who died tragically in the Barents sea officers”
pic.twitter.com/okNMaRefJT
— Wild Boar Madan (@KabanMadan) July 7, 2019
Users of a network do not exclude that as buried in coffins of lead, the body can be contaminated, causing many questions to the circumstances of the death of seamen.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the fire, which killed 14 Russian submariners, was not submersible, as mentioned earlier, and on a nuclear submarine, which was its carrier.
