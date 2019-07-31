Colin Jost. admitted that he was afraid of marriage before you met Scarlett Johansson
In may of this year official representatives of Scarlett Johansson and the stars of SNL Colin ASTA confirmed that the star couple got engaged. For the actress this is the third engagement, while the comedian made an offer hands and hearts for the first time. It turns out that Johansson can consider himself special because, for the recognition Gosta, before meeting her, he was terribly afraid of marriage.
37-year-old comedian and star of Saturday Night Live made the stand-up this Saturday and raised the issue of marriage. “I’m getting married and it’s crazy. I’ve been afraid of marriage, and for good reason. Every time I talked with someone who just got married, I always heard, “God, it’s time for you. What can go wrong?” But people who are married more than five years, said otherwise: “do Not hurry. You have your whole life ahead of you. And not to have children. This is the worst”” — said My.
However, a couple of months ago he fell in front of her on one knee and presented her with a luxurious engagement ring with yellow diamond, which cost experts have estimated in 400 thousand dollars. Gemstone in 11 carat, the actress showed everyone at Comic Con last weekend.
Immediately after the announcement of the engagement, the insider told the publication People: “Scarlett loves sarcasticness Colin and his wit. They have a lot in common: a love of black humor and active citizenship”. Recall, Johansson was already in a legal relationship with Ryan Reynolds (2008-2010) and a journalist Roman Doriana (2014-2017).