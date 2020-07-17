Collapsed in Ukraine agricultural production

Production fell by 18.7%

In the state statistics service reported that agricultural enterprises decreased production by 26.7%.

In Ukraine agricultural production in the first six months of this year compared with the same period of 2019 fell 18.7%. According to the State statistics service.

It is noted that the major decline recorded in June.

According to the statistical Agency, agricultural enterprises cut production by 26.7%, and households 8.4%.

In the crop production decreased by 56,8%, and in livestock production by 2.2%.

The results of the 2019/2020 marketing year to foreign markets set a record 57.2 million tons of grain, bean and flour. This is 6.8 million tons more than last marketing year when exports amounted to 50.4 million tons.

korrespondent.net

