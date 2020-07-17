Collapsed in Ukraine agricultural production
Production fell by 18.7%
In the state statistics service reported that agricultural enterprises decreased production by 26.7%.
In Ukraine agricultural production in the first six months of this year compared with the same period of 2019 fell 18.7%. According to the State statistics service.
It is noted that the major decline recorded in June.
According to the statistical Agency, agricultural enterprises cut production by 26.7%, and households 8.4%.
In the crop production decreased by 56,8%, and in livestock production by 2.2%.
The results of the 2019/2020 marketing year to foreign markets set a record 57.2 million tons of grain, bean and flour. This is 6.8 million tons more than last marketing year when exports amounted to 50.4 million tons.
