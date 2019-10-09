Collection of cute stories that happened one morning
The most unusual event to happen in the morning. People have shared a fun morning of stories!
1. Familiarity with the goose
Young man every morning faced with a cute goose who begged for food. He sang her a song, and the next morning the bird had built a nest in his yard and laid an egg. Now her name is Greta.
2. Concert under the Windows
People woke up to the sound of music under the Windows. Turned Out To Be Aerosmith. staged concert.
3. Fell asleep at the bus stop
Fell asleep while waiting for the bus. I woke up to find that Fox was pulling his leg.
4. This is the fate
Returning from the bar, treated the cat bacon. Woke up in the morning with him.
5. The animals came to the porch
The owner of the house came out on the porch and felt the snow-white
6. Found a photo in your phone
Waking up in the morning, the young man found this photo. The guy with the girl brought him home drunk.
7. The kid just decided to lick the camera
In the morning the parents found this photo and I was frightened in earnest.
8. Forgot to climb into the tent and fell asleep on the street. What a morning!
9. The morning view from the window was so
10. The courtyard wandered a Fox with cubs
11. Woke up and found a roommate like this. Scared to ask!
12. Found this morning in the sink the owl. It is necessary to close the Windows at night