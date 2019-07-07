Colleges in USA that offer free tuition in exchange for work
According to the survey, about two-thirds of working Americans said that regret getting a higher education, and the biggest problem is called debts on student loans. Total debt of residents of the United States for training has reached 1.6 trillion U.S. dollars. This topic is so relevant that it has already become a major presidential campaign in 2020. I understand why free College tuition seems to many a distant dream.
Fox Business offers to pay attention to several us colleges that offer immediately “to pay the bills” for education — time for the issuance of any debt will not remain as regrets about getting student loans. How does it work? These colleges offer training, which cost kompensiruet employment of the student.
In America quite a lot of higher education institutions that offer “free training”, but most often we are talking about scholarships, grants and other special programs. However, there are several colleges with four-year universities who are willing to pay for their students education as long as students work for them.
According to a new report from NerdWallet, there are nine so-called “work colleges,” where work activity is a part of educational programs (full list here). Of these, only three offer completely free training. Here they are.
College Alice Lloyd in Pippa Passes, Kentucky (Alice Lloyd College)
To obtain free tuition, students must live in one of the 108 counties in the Central Appalachian region, including counties in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Students must work at least 10 hours per week and 160 hours per semester. They can work in 14 different offices and departments, performing different roles, including maintenance of buildings, consultations, assistance in the library and work at the post office campus. According to the web site of the school, students receive minimum wage.
Students must pay for accommodation and meals, textbooks and bear the other expenses stated on the website.
Berea College in Berea, ky (Berea College)
The school promises that students will not have to pay tuition. They will have to pay for accommodation, food and some other charges that do not exceed the $ 1,000 stated on the website of the College.
It is expected that students of the private College of Humanities will work at least 10 hours per week in more than 130 departments and faculties.
College of the Ozarks in point lookout, mo (College of the Ozarks)
Christian liberal arts College, where students work 15 hours per week more than 80 “working areas”, according to the website of the institution.
Students are expected to work two 40-hour working weeks into every school year. If they want to offset the room and Board, they can work 6 weeks in each semester during summer vacation.