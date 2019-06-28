Colombia vs Chile live streaming free: preview, prediction
Colombia is the only team that won all three matches in the group, but whether Chile will become its next victim on June 29 – you can find all the answers in our forecast. Who will be stronger?
Colombia
The team of Colombia at the end of the group stage is the best team of the tournament – the “coffee makers” won all three matches, without any problems taking the first place in the group. Already in the first round, the team of Carlos Queiroz made their claims on the podium – in the game with Argentina, the coffee makers justified the predictions and won 2: 0, leaving no chance for the opponent to save.
After that, the Colombians beat Qatari with the score 1: 0 – the fight turned out to be quite difficult for the favorite, but in the end the meeting of the outsider didn out. The third round turned into a formality for Colombia, but the lack of motivation did not bring the opponent any dividends – once again the Queiroz team won 1: 0, not missing a single goal in three matches.
Chile
The national team of Chile also holds this tournament quite vividly – the Reynaldo Rueda team defeated the Japanese national team in the opening match with a score of 4: 0, although at the start of the meeting he could have missed himself, the “blue samurai” simply did not use their chances. Chileans managed to get out of the playoffs in the second round – with the score 2: 1 Ecuador was the bit.
The fate of the first place in the group was decided in the final round in the game with Uruguay – both teams approached this meeting in the battle formations and the desire to win. The game was essentially equal, but at the end of the meeting the Uruguayans managed to realize their moment, Chile did not have time to respond. Thus, the “red team” finished second and hit Colombia.
Statistics
Last five matches Colombia won
Colombia didn’t miss any of the last five matches
Only in one of the last eight matches the national team of Chile did not miss
Forecast
The national team of Colombia has already demonstrated at this tournament, which relies only on gold medals – the team at Queiroz is very organized and none of the opponents have yet found a way to its goal. In the attack, the Colombians also had full order – even the reservists in the game with Paraguay showed a high level of football and beat an opponent.
The national team of Chile also has ambitions, but Rueda’s team has one major drawback – a weak defense game. For the “coffee makers” who have cool attacking players, such defense should not become a problem, but Chileans will be very hard to recoup, given how dryly Colombia is holding its last meetings.