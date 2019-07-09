Colombian macho Maluma came on the scene in Kiev with the Ukrainian flag and spoke in Ukrainian (photo…
25-year-old Colombian macho Maluma starring in the music video of Madonna, first performed in Kiev. He presented his rousing show July 8 at the Palace of sports. Before the concert, a foreign visitor admitted that he was impressed by Kiev and went on a small tour. In his Instagram he emotionally shared their impressions by posting a video and admiring the beauty of Ukrainian girls.
“I will say very frankly that everything is just talking about girls and women from Ukraine. Of course I want to walk around the sights of Kiev. But I look forward to seeing what they Ukrainian girl” with humor admitted Maluma “social life” before his visit to Kiev.
Before the concert he was resting in the room of a five star hotel in the city center and even more podzadorilo their fans by posting a video in which a bare-chested seductive dancing to one of his songs. Meanwhile, thousands of fans waited for him at the Palace of sports.
View this post in Instagram
Before the speech, the fiery Colombian audience warmed up no less incendiary NK (Nastya Kamensky). Our star Maluma chose from several invited artists.
“She delightfully sings his song Peligroso in Spanish. Her feel wild energy. And that’s also a cool voice and charisma that helps her to gain such popularity. And in General — it’s so cool that you have those artists who represent your country in the world and such large-scale ceremonies as the Latin Grammy. I think she’s a very determined and hardworking girl, once achieved such success. So, NK will win and the world stage”, – was scattered in compliments to Nastya Maluma.
And he did not regret the choice. Nasty its hot dancing and sexy images made public. Before the audience the singer appeared in a new revealing outfit that accentuates her ample Breasts and a firm butt. The singer, accompanied by his ballet he performed the song “Broken”, “Obsahu”, Peligroso, “This is my night”. After the speech, Kamensky did not hide his delight, and published jointly with Maluma photos.
“Maluma, is pleased to welcome you in Kiev. You are the ultimate artist, you gave the Ukrainians an incredible show filled with fiery energy, fiery dances and beautiful music! Very proud to be part of such a Grand concert, and open your performance. You rocked tonight!” – wrote Nastya Kamensky in the picture.
After the speech Kamensky Maluma did not torment the audience. 20 minutes later he, in neon orange pants and a fitted t-shirt, appeared on stage under a laser show, having broken a storm of applause. If he threw the rays of hands and dispelled them into the hall. Despite the fact that Ukraine has acted for the first time, the audience welcomed it as a beloved old friend, sang his hits and repeated incendiary dance moves. During a performance of stars on huge screens broadcast 3D animation. Complement performances of hot Cuban girls from the ballet with appetizing forms. And the singer didn’t miss the opportunity to move my hips to the beat of the music.
View this post in Instagram
It should be noted, Maluma whole evening was in good spirits, flirted with the audience, talked a lot.
The greatest ovation was the cause of his appearance on stage with the Ukrainian flag, which he wrapped and sang one of their songs. At this time on the screens behind the stage, also appeared yellow-blue color. The singer admitted that thrilled with the Ukrainian language, but considers it too difficult to learn. But still pleased the fans a few words that he managed to memorize during his stay in Kiev. “Thank you” and “clou” he repeated to the stage.
In fairness it should be noted that such tricks he repeats in many countries.
Recall now Maluma is in the world tour in support of their new, fourth Studio album 11:11 which was presented in may of this year. As admitted the singer, fans in different cities around the world are presented with sometimes very spicy surprises. So, during a speech in Spanish Lisbon women threw panties scene. This 25-year-old Colombian looked a bit embarrassed and didn’t know what to do with such gifts.
“A few days ago I had a concert in Lisbon. There was a very cool scene — the center of the stage, that is performed just in the crowd, and the girls threw me a lingerie — bra, panties. I think: “my God, what am I supposed to do with all this: take home or leave on stage.” I was embarrassed, but it was something special” — shared Maluma.
At 25 years old, Juan Luis Londoño arias (the real name of the artist) managed to achieve much. He became a star in his homeland and won the hearts of fans worldwide. Talented guy noticed and Madonna. Artists sang a duet and starred in the video for the song together, Medellin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter