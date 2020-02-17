Colonization and the fight against climate change: the Ukrainian works in a unique laboratory in the United States
Ocean with coral reefs, swamps, rainforest, steppe and desert under the glass dome. In Arizona almost 30 years ago, recreated the biosphere of the Earth. The project was conceived as a feasibility study on colonization of other planets. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
There conducted an experiment offline lives of a group of people for 2 years. Today it is a research lab of unprecedented scale on which scientists are looking for ways to clean the Earth from carbon dioxide.
At the forefront of these studies, the Ukrainian scientist. Close to the city of Tucson is a unique scientific laboratory — “Biosphere-2”. This 7 sealed rooms, with an area of 1.5 hectares, with a volume of more than 200,000 square meters, which recreated the Earth’s ecosystem.
Together with a group of scientists at this facility for 11 years, a doctor from Kiev Ekaterina Dontsova.
“When I arrived I didn’t know why it was called” Biosphere 2 “, I thought-somebody else built another “Biosphere 1″, then I found out that Biosphere 1 is our Land”, says Dontsova.
The doctrine of the biosphere has created the first President of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences Volodymyr Vernadsky. He described how the biosphere is populated by living organisms, the shell of the Earth.
“If I speak with someone from tourists or visitors, I always tell them about Vernadsky. Scientists are generally aware of Vernadsky, because he is the founder of this science. His works are very famous, and his legacy is what makes possible new experiments,” says the Ukrainian.
In the mid 80-ies of the American billionaire Edward bass, the idea to recreate the biosphere of the Earth in a confined space. In 1987, construction began on the unique object, which lasted 4 years. With it, bass wanted to find a way of colonizing other planets.
“The idea was that it could function independently and it was possible to move to any planet. To build and support the lives of people through the functioning of these ecosystems,” says Catherine.
In 1991, in “Biosphere 2” has launched the first experiment — 2 years 4 women and 4 men lived in a completely isolated lab, communicating with the world only through a computer and a phone.
However, not everything worked as it was intended and to completely provide itself with food was very difficult, but over time, there was still a big problem.
“They found that not getting enough oxygen in order to survive,” — says the Ukrainian.
Microbes in the soil produce carbon dioxide faster than the young plants have time to produce oxygen. After 16 months in the biosphere had to pump oxygen from the outside, the study was completed according to plan. After 2 years, all the inhabitants of the biosphere came from the lab in good physical condition.
However, the scientific community has questioned the feasibility of such an experiment and the idea of an Autonomous life refused.
In 2007 the office of “Biosphere 2” took on the University of Arizona, the laboratory carried out research into the processes of the Earth, teach students, and draw attention to environmental issues.
“We are interested in the rainforest because it absorbs a lot of carbon, we seek to understand how the forest is accumulating carbon in the ecosystem and how this process is influenced by environmental change — increasing temperature and reducing humidity,” says fellow, centre for Jost van Garen.
Scientists are trying to understand how to use nature to cleanse the atmosphere of carbon dioxide. Plot Ekaterina Dontsova — the ground slopes. They, like tropical forests can absorb harmful gas.
“Weathering when carbon dioxide interacts with the water and then this water interacts with the minerals in the soil, when this happens, the formed carbonate. This is a very good mechanism by which you can collect carbon dioxide from the air,” — says Catherine.
After studying these processes, scientists will be able to understand how to deal with global warming. “Biosphere 2” is the world’s only laboratory where you can explore ecosystems on a large scale. And although at first “Biosphere” was to save the people in space now, scientists hope that it will be able to save people on Earth and to restore the natural balance which was described by academician Vernadsky.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 928
[name] => scientists
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => uchenye
)
scientists
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5161
[name] => climate change
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izmenenie-klimata
)
climate change
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13337
[name] => Our people
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nashi-ludi
)
Our людиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark