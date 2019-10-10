Colonization is cancelled: the Nobel prize winner explained why migration to other…
The winner of the Nobel prize in physics 2019 astronomer Michel Mayor said that people will never leave the Solar system and don’t live on planets around other stars. According to the scientist, suitable for the colonization of the planets are too far away. About it reported in a press release on Phys.org.
“Even in the very optimistic case, the habitable planet will be a few dozen light-years from Earth, and flying back would be too long”, — said the scientist.
The astronomer believes the insanity of the claim that if life on Earth will be impossible, mankind will be able to leave and move to another planet.
According to the astronomer, even if the distant planet will be habitable and will be in a few dozen light-years from our planet, then fly to her would be impossible. Given the level of development of modern technologies, this mission will last for hundreds of millions of days.
According to him, the journey will take hundreds of millions of days, given the level of modern technology, therefore it is necessary to monitor the condition of the Earth that is still habitable.
Recall that the Swiss astrophysicist Michel Mayor and his colleague Didier Kelo received the Nobel prize for the discovery of the first exoplanet (51 Pegasi b), which revolved around a sun-like star.
