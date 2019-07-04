Colorado Rapids vs New England Revolution live streaming free: preview, prediction
On July 5, Colorado and New England will play in Denver, and we will try to predict the nature of the game in the forecast. What will please the game?
Colorado Rapids
“Colorado” is on the penultimate position in the Western Conference, but now the home team is in great shape. Rapids beat Columbus (3: 2), Cincinnati (3: 1), Minnesota (1: 0) and Los Angeles (1: 0), and away did not go without glasses in matches against Philadelphia (1: 1) and Vancouver (2: 2). First of all, the owners look good in defense.
New England Revolution
“Revolution” now also shows a good game. The club from Foxboro has not lost in official games since May 9, even if “New England” flew out of the US Open from “Orlando” (1: 2, OT). Guests beat Los Angeles on the road (2: 1), at home they earned points in matches against Philadelphia (1: 1) and Houston (2: 1).
Statistics
Colorado won 5 of the last 7 matches.
“Revolution” lost 4 of 8 matches at a party.
New England missed 21 goals in eight away games.
Forecast
“New England” is in good shape, but guests are more mistaken in defense. “Colorado” scored an excellent move, it is unlikely that now “Revolution” can stop such “Rapids”. We offer a forecast for the victory of the first.