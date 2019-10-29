Colorful clip for “Rude” singer from Ivano-Frankivsk blew network (video)
Singer Iryna Vykhovanets, known as Finka, has introduced a new megasesso work. Artist from Ivano-Frankivsk presented the video of “Rude” which blasts the network and gaining views.
In the colorful clip with humor shows the actual problem — the mass Exodus of Ukrainians to work abroad. In this funny scenes of rural life and what you have to go to the wives of husbands who left in search of work in other countries.
Clip loved Estee, fans Finka leave under the video, many positive reviews.
