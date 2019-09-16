Combat pigeons and cats spy: it became known as the planned use of animals in years…
The leadership of the Central intelligence Agency (CIA) has decided to declassify documents on the use of animals during the cold war with the Soviet Union. About it writes BBC.
It is reported that the programme of study and training of animals appeared in the 1960-ies, 70-ies it was called Tacana. It was divided into three parts: the first was concerned with birds, the second Dolphin, the third — cats and dogs.
So, the CIA tried to set on dolphins special sensors to detect Soviet submarines, as well as traces of radioactive or biological weapons. Also special services were implanted in the body of cats a spy device, this program was called the “acoustic kitty”.
During the experiments on dogs, the intelligence services have used electrical implants — thus they tried to control animals remotely.
Ravens CIA employees have been taught to insert and pull out small items from the window sill.
The pigeons attached camera configured for automatic photographing. About half of the 140 pictures were good quality — better than the pictures then satellites.
As previously reported “facts”, the US representatives In the UN has demanded from Russia to disclose information about a “mysterious” explosion which took place on 8 August in the Arkhangelsk region, and which has caused radioactive contamination of the surrounding area.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter