Come after the pandemic: Sicily tourist will pay 50% of flights and a third hotel bills
The authorities of the island of Sicily, the goal is to quickly return the tourists to their resorts after the opening of Italian borders, writes Lowcost.ua.
The tourists plan to return 50% of the cost of tickets and spent every third night in the hotel. In addition, the visitors promise to provide free entrance to museums and archaeological sites.
The regional government plans to spend 50 million euros (54 million dollars) for reimbursement of foreign tourists to travel in the largest Italian island. Vouchers for those wishing to take advantage of this offer will soon be on the tourist site in Sicily.
Before the crisis, the tourism industry generated 13% of the GDP of Italy, and in March-April, the Treasury of the country received less tourist 1 billion euros (1,08 billion) in pandemic COVID-19 and the closures.
According to preliminary information, the Italian authorities plan to mitigate the quarantine, starting from 4 may, however, even the Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte does not expect the return of tourists to the country this summer.
Recall, Italy has become the epicenter of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, but in recent years the country has seen a decrease in the number of confirmed cases of infection.
