‘Come in with $6’: how the Ukrainian won the title of one of the most promising scientists in the US
Basil Lubchenco is a famous American chemist with Ukrainian roots, and in addition he is the actor of Russian drama theatre. He said the publication of Our Texas the story of his success and how he manages to combine serious academic work and Hobbies that bring pleasure.
“The lecturer chemistry at UH (University of Houston) is one of the rising stars of American science,” wrote about it in 2008, the magazine of the University of Houston. Vassily Lubchenko among the 16 others were awarded the Foundation the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation and was awarded the title of one of the most promising young U.S. scientists for research in the field of electric properties of amorphous materials.
For those in Houston who knows of Basil’s part in productions of Russian drama theatre, perhaps, difficult to imagine that this is extremely light and sociable person with a great sense of humor and musical genius – a very serious chemist.
Basil Lubchenco graduated from the Kiev Department of the Moscow physico-technical Institute. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Moscow, she studied at the master in Kiev. In 1992, when things are in Kiev, as everywhere, was bad, and many of his friends began to arrive in the graduate school of American Universities, Basil also had the chance.
“One of my friends, Felix Sheinerman, went to Carnegie Mellon University to graduate school. This University just known for its chemical engineering and robotics. According to legend, my friend there said, “Felix, do you know if someone of the same good, how are you?”. And he immediately advised me. So in November 1993 I was sent an invitation from this University,” says Lubchenco.
Basil said that he learned English, passed the entrance exams, and they took him to training – in a somewhat unusual time in January, not in August. The unexpected twist was that, instead of physics, he entered the chemistry faculty.
“I came to America with $ 6 in his pocket. My exams were paid by the funds for the flight from new York to Pittsburgh and taxi gave me $200, after all there are only six left – and so began my story of an immigrant”, — said Vasily.
Chemistry as a science in the United States is a broader discipline than in the countries of the former USSR. It includes not only synthetic chemistry but also physical chemistry and spectroscopy. The learning process in universities is the same as in any master’s degree: attend classes and begin to write a research paper.
After one and a half years at Carnegie-melon, Basil was transferred to the University, which is one of the best chemistry in the United States – in Urbana-Champaign (Illinois) Professor Peter Wolynes.
“The name of Peter in fact was “Volynets” – his grandparents were from Belarus. With him we worked on a very complex project that proceeded very slowly. One day, Peter went to Washington “a sabbatical”, and I decided to learn to play the piano,” recalls guy.
Basil confessed that he always loved music and dreamed of playing the piano. He liked “feeling like a orchestra in his hands.” In music school he played the accordion, and already studying in the Institute on the old piano, playing on which, in connection with moving to the USA, had to be postponed. And only feeling a certain freedom of action, he decided to return to the piano.
“I went to the music Department and demanded the keys to the rehearsal room. “Not so fast, young man – said to me. You should at least get to the elective”,” says Lubchenco.
The course “Music 170” all students non-music faculties wishing to study music, provided a teacher assistant for half an hour a week and “cherished” key.
“I started with “Intermezzo” by Johannes Brahms, but in the first year decided to learn the Third Sonata by Sergei Prokofiev. Soon I wanted more and I wanted to do with the Professor, not the assistant. I had to re-play the audition. I learned one of the early preludes of Alexander Scriabin and the slow movement of the Seventh Sonata by Ludwig van Beethoven. The Commission sat two old man, the first head of the Department and second, as I later learned, world-class on Beethoven Kenneth Drake. He, after I played, he said, “And you have dark Russian soul” – and invited me to his class. Subsequently, introducing me to his friends-musicians, Drake said: “This is Basil, he plays the opus 109″ (Sonata Beethoven No.30, Op.109). I worked with him first proclaimed half an hour a week, and then in the evenings at his home, where two years went by bike in any weather,” — says the guy.
But scientific activities demanded more and more time, so playing music again had to be postponed. “Peter Wolynes meanwhile, moved to San Diego and took his student with him. “Although I physically moved there, but not completely translated from Urbana, so defended and degree obtained there. My work was dedicated to the explanation of the anomalous properties of amorphous materials and was officially called “low-temperature anomalies of amorphous solids”. Then I went to Boston in 2003 to finish postdoctorat in the famous Massachusetts Institute of technology (MIT). There I also passed the audition for the music faculty, received the keys to ripetitore and continued to play the piano” — said Lubchenco.
After spending in Boston for 2 years, Basil began to apply for positions in different universities with the help of ads in professional journals. In the end he made an offer at the University of Houston, where he arrived in 2005, and started teaching.
The structure of each of the University’s senior managers involves writing faculty research papers. Unlike most universities in the former USSR, where professors are engaged primarily with teaching, and very rarely do science, the American model involves a combination of theory and practice.
Basil Lubchenco of those engaged in science and teaches undergraduate and graduate students – chemists and biologists physical chemistry, which he calls “the science of cooking”. Over the years he has written approximately 40 scientific articles and monographs, fragments of which he uses in his lectures.
Basil admitted that teaching helps him in scientific work: “albert Einstein said, “If you can’t explain something to your grandmother, you do not understand””. Remembering all this, I try to explain to students is very complex and important things in simple words, trying to joke, to make analogies with life situations. However, chemistry students think my course is probably the most difficult.”
In the journal “Nature Communication” published an article of Lubchenco, who summed up a very long work on the study of one of the genetic diseases.
Basil told the story of the writing of this article: “it all Started in 2006 when my colleague, Professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, Peter Vekilov – Bulgarian scientist, graduated from Moscow University, spoke about the results of their experiment. Using a special high-powered microscopes he saw in the protein solutions small droplets size less than microns (it is just a little less than the size that can be seen in the best optical microscope). These droplets are literally 100 times larger than the protein molecule”.
Then, as Basil explains their joint with Peter Vakilov opening shows that even in such a science as chemistry there is a place for poetry: “it Turns out that 2 of the protein molecule as if “dancing tango”. Molecules, temporarily forming a complex with another molecule, behave exactly the same as the dancers at the milonga (tango party) – when you dance 3-4 songs with one partner, and then sit down and looking through the eyes of another. This is not a joke and is not a trivial comparison. We cannot compare these “relationships” with marriage, when two people are joined permanently, and even multiply. Here the particle “danced” and left. The dance of the molecules proceeds in the order of milliseconds. These temporary compounds can form droplets. But these droplets cannot coexist for long. Some fall, with the formation of the new. The result is a certain number of droplets is always present. “Transit” nature of this phenomenon is akin to many of life processes: people are born and die, but still some number of people lives, although no one is eternal. These droplets – the same protein solution, but in higher concentration”.
After the release of article experts Hustochka University for external relations have made her more popular, typing on the Internet that attracted millions of readers. Why are people so interested? It appears from these droplets of denser fluid may grow other things, such as protein crystal or the fibers that grow out of the protein hemoglobin in the case of the disease called “sickle anemia” (“sickle cell anemia”).
“Sickle anemia” was the first disease recognized genetic in the 30 years of the twentieth century. People who are prone to “sickle anemia” have historically lived in humid and hot climates where malaria is prevalent – mostly in Africa and Asia. In this disease, blood can not pass through the narrow vessels, people live with the feeling of constant, awful pain.
Inside diseased cells grow, these “fibers” – very tight, distorting the shape of the cells. If a person inherits a specific genetic defect from the father and mother, his body will be present a protein that “likes” to make such fibers. If a person inherits a bad gene from only one parent, that is what saves him from malaria. People with this mutation quite a lot.
The results obtained by Peter Vakilov and Basil Lubchenco, have clinical consequences. “The main thing is that now the mechanism of formation of fibres from protein fully known. We have my article added a missing link in researching the disease, finding out the underlying causes of the origin of the fibers from droplets of protein. Now it is clear that to prevent the fibers to be formed, it is necessary to prevent the formation of these droplets. This does not mean that a cure for this disease will appear in the near future, nevertheless it can make based on our information,” says Vasily.
For a person firmly engaged in professional work, especially science, you need something to do for the soul. For Basil Lubchenco, besides playing the piano part in theatrical productions and Argentine tango.
“The first theatrical role I played in 9th grade, in the skit, after the Republican physics Olympiad. We have had some guys and the script, one of the characters was a Secretary, instructed her to play me. Already in Houston to my “female” role was added Baba Yaga from the play “Tale about Fedot-Archer” which was probably my most famous role. In the play “a Strong feeling” I played a young dude. Also performed multiple roles in children’s theatre – in-the-tale “Twelve months” I played the Professor, was twice Santa Claus at the matinee performances at the Russian center – and this despite the complete lack of “texture”. The last role – People scattered through the yard – it’s really my role, because I really like this character,” says Lubchenco.
“And tango music I always loved. Who doesn’t remember dance of the Wolf and the Hare on the ice by “La Cumparcita” in the cartoon “Well, pogodi!”? I loved this movie for the music. Also, one of the pieces I played at a music school exam, the accordion, was the famous “El Choclo” (popularly known as “On Deribasovskaya otkrylasya beer”).
The tango music I like because it creates a certain atmosphere. As for the dance, really dance, you have to forget everything, give yourself completely to the dance, to relax physically and to enjoy music and connect with your partner. It turns out that two people who do different things in the dance form one. Just as in chemistry, in fact. This is great!” — says Vasily.