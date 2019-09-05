“Come on, choke”: bullying the mother of a one year old daughter caught on video
In Russia there was a glaring case: a girl aged just over a year got dirty, and cruel mother decided to “punish” her for it. Video beating child removed friend of the family, put it then into a Network, writes NTV.
“Don’t yell… Toad you stupid. In nature, some animal. Come on, choke””, — the woman shouted at the child.
After viewing the horrific video users have not only condemned would-be mother, but her friend instead of to intervene or stop this nightmare, she was limited by the fact that laughed, cheered estatelite.
The publication notes that it is not known how much more in this hell held a baby, if the staff of the authorities of the village of Ivanovka learned Oksana Vlasova and took her three children. And now they’re safe. Boy — the things he runs past the camera lens of the mobile phone — now he brings grandmother. One-year-old girl, over which the Vlasov bully, and her younger sister — she was only a few months in the hospital. Apparently, they are not only humiliated, but also beaten.
Against mother opened a criminal case. In addition, under the punishment might fall and her friend of the heroine, who filmed it all on video and not even tried to protect the child.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the river, a woman abused adopted children and kept their houses on the circuit. About this shocking incident became known after the service for children received an anonymous message with photos of eight year old boy, chained with an iron chain to the couch. The child was blindfolded, and the neck was a chain. In this form of the child and found the social workers.
