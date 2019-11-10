“Come on I’ll wash before bed”: the network touched a new video made friends dog and pup…
Dog “put” to a young female Cheetah as a “surrogate brother” — after she was the only survivor of the young local gerardii Nina.
Animals become attached to each other. They absolutely do not feel that they belong to different types and play together. The zoo has posted a new video, from which it is clear that the couple literally does not leave for a minute. And even sleeping together. Pressed against each other, they settled to rest. Their connection is so strong that Chris even licks his friend. As they say zoologists, so the big cats treat their young or with other close relatives.
The network was moved by the footage. “How sweet and touching!”, “I love this couple!”, “I hope this friendship will last always” — write in the comments.
See also: Network touched by the tears of joy of a boy who was gifted the puppy.
See also: Tailed angel: cat hero saved a baby from falling down the stairs.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter