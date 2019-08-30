“Come out”: Pugachev in transparent skirt went on a romantic date with Galkin
Maxim Galkin regularly publishes in social networks the footage of family life with Alla Pugacheva. Each publication of this humorist is of interest to many fans of the Diva, after all, her blog photos appear not so often.
Hence the interest aroused on the eve of the published post. It the actress dressed in a formal black dress with a transparent skirt, from under which could be seen her shapely legs. The image of a celebrity added ballet flats silver.
Husband of Alla Pugacheva decided not to dress up. Maxim Galkin was chosen for the trip to the event white t-shirt and matching pants. Shoes he preferred sneakers.
“Come to wish each other happy birthday. Come on, this party”,— wrote Maxim. Apparently, the celebrity decided to party.
Many fans of the pair are well aware that Pugacheva has celebrated its 70th anniversary in April, and Galkin was born in June. But the attention of subscribers to the blog drew only on the blooming appearance of the singer, which on this day looked simply amazing. Many have said that Alla Pugacheva is much prettier next to a young husband. The fans are happy that the singer had changed his dress-robes for more youth options.
“I think with Maxim Alla Borisovna just blossomed, took off your clothes, well, just beauty,” “As she Galkin younger. The case when in old age, better looking than in his youth”, “”Beautiful, young”, “Gorgeous”, “gorgeous!”, “Alla, with a luxurious appearance urgently in the model and on the catwalk, super!”, “Alla is a goddess, lucky max”, “Very stylish, Alla!”, “Well Done Max!”,— praised Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin fans.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alla Pugacheva has posted on his page in Instagram video in which she and her daughter having fun dancing Mambo Italiano. Fans were delighted with the “new” video and immediately expressed his admiration.
