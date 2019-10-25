Come to life: Tina Karol released a brand new song (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, who showed newly grown son, Benjamin, has pleased fans of the long-awaited premiere. Star introduced a new song-Manifesto “Come to life”. This is another heartwarming, life-affirming song. The singer calls it life-changing. Tina hopes that the song will help to instill faith and hope in the hearts of her fans.
“Inside each of us there is a small child, whose voice is necessary and important to hear throughout life. Who predicts our fates? No, the destiny inside of us! We are our own compass and guide, you only need to properly and sincerely to make their own choices in life! Let my song will help to look into your soul and hear the voice of your inner child. Trust him, he will tell you the right way. Go on a life safely!”, — said Tina, introducing the song.
Words and music written by Egor Solodovnikov, author of the famous hit singer “Give up you always will”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter