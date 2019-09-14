“Come with me”: after the first mating dance in “Snow” Kirkorov Sobchak has surprised guests of the wedding.
13 Sep became husband and wife Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov showed the guests the wedding dance. Performer of songs for such exciting moment was Philip — he sang “Snow” (by his own admission artist, this track is a favorite Xenia anatolevny).
During the execution of bride pressed closely to her husband and smiled to the guests. At some point, the lovers kissed, than the applause of friends and relatives.
The dance itself was held on a small stage: the edges of it were equipped with special tubes for concert smoke. Behind the newlyweds on the big screen was a video presentation made up of a joint pictures of Ksenia and Konstantin. Ended the song and dance with a standing ovation and rain of confetti.
But when the fun was already in full swing, Ksenia Sobchak, has apparently throwing “unnecessary manners”, I decided to surprise everyone by dancing half-naked. Video presentation showed the Telegram-channel Super.
It can be seen that the presenter appeared in a corset with a garter on the leg, danced to the song “Come into me, come into my dreams”, and then went to bed, and two men dancers brought to her new husband.
Recall that at the wedding of celebrities were invited more than 300 guests, among them Zemfira, Renata Litvinova, the former wife of Cord Matilda, and many others. The host of the event was Igor Vernik. For both newlyweds this was the second marriage. arrived to the ceremony in a hearse, went to Church.
