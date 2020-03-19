Comedy night and concert by the Russian pianist: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (March 20-22)
What: Seminar: how to get passive income
When: Friday, March 20, 13:30
Where: 6012 Mission St, 6012 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94112
Read more: don’t work for money, make money work for you! How to do it, you will learn in this workshop.
Passive income is income that is generated automatically and regularly, from a source or multiple sources of income. Building wealth through passive income is exciting because it does not require you to change careers or work two jobs. This frees you from dependence on works and makes you truly financially free.
Cost: free
What: Comedy Night in Oakland
When: Friday, March 20, from 19:30
Where: Era Art Bar & Lounge. 19 Grand Avenue. Oakland, CA 94610
More info: In the heart of Auckland every Friday going best comedians of the Bay to show off the talent and great to amuse the audience. If you want to spend time in a great and exciting company to join.
Admission is free with registration on this site, entrance without pre-registration — $10.
Cost: from $0
What: Seminar: how to start a business
When: Saturday, March 21, from 10:00
Where: 2290 N 1st St Suit208, 2290 North 1st Street, San Jose, CA 95131
Read more: If you are tired of helping others build their business, if you are tired of office work set by someone else schedule, if you don’t want to be accountable to your leadership, then maybe it’s time to become your own boss.
At that meeting, the businessman who “made himself”, will share the secrets that helped him to succeed.
Cost: free
What: Seminar: how to become a businessman in the United States
When: Saturday, March 21, 14:30
Where: 6012 Mission Street, Daly City, CA 94014
Read more: the 24 million people in the US are committed to successful self-employment, hoping to realize the “American dream”. If you also want this, then you should attend this seminar led by Professor Michael Kissinger.
You will learn a lot about successful self-help blogs on how to change your lifestyle and improve your financial situation. During the 20-minute coaching session you will understand whether you are ready to changes in lifestyle and finances to become an entrepreneur.
In this powerful coaching session you will face a challenge that will make you change your own vision of yourself, your career and life. As a result, you will receive concrete tips, practical examples, proven system capabilities in order to become an independent business owner.
Cost: free
What: a Concert by Russian pianist Alexander Sinchuk
When: Saturday, March 21, from 19:30
Where: West Valley College Theatre, 14000 Fruitvale Ave. Saratoga, CA 95070
Read more: Saturday, March 21, in San Francisco will host the Russian pianist Alexander Sinchuk.
He likes dark romantic melodies. At the time, Sinchuk won first prizes at international competitions Rachmaninoff and Horowitz gave concerts and master classes around the world. “Radio Russia” says that he is “a bright new phenomenon… especially refined sound; bright sparkling characteristic sharp metric pulse and elegant virtuosity”.
In the program: Beethoven, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and others.
This event is a must for all who love classical music of the romantic era.
Cost: from $20
What: Tour of Glen Canyon
When: Sunday, March 22, from 10:00
Where: Glen Park Recreation Center, 70 Elk Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
More info: Glen Canyon (Glen Canyon) is one of the significant natural resources of San Francisco. With its varied vegetation, meadows, shrubs and various trees it attracts large number of tourists.
At this time of year you can find flowering wild flowers. The Park has rock formations, so be prepared to walk with obstacles, filled with many discoveries in the area of over 28 hectares.
If you have any questions, please contact the organizer at bouscalp@yahoo.com or phone 650-438-9109, contact person — Paul.
Cost: free
What: Seminar on strategic relations
When: Sunday, March 22, from 12:00
Where: Joe and the Juice, 301 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
More info: the Workshop will be divided into several parts, during which you will learn:
- what is LinkedIn and how it works;
- what is the effective profile;
- how to communicate with professionals in the business;
- how to use LinkedIn for job search and much more.
Please bring a notebook and resume to the experts clue you in on how best to present themselves when communicating with professionals at events or on the Internet.
Donations are encouraged, but not mandatory.
The moderator of this seminar will be Michael Briggin, senior consultant Tomorrow Future Consulting. He is an expert in the field of marketing strategy and business consulting.
Cost: free
What: Free lesson on meditation
When: Sunday, March 23, from 20:00
Where: SF Awakened Mind 1722 Irving Street San Francisco, CA 94122
More info: This is a free meditation class for beginners and those who already practiced a little. You will learn all about the chakras and personal power – knowledge needed in order to achieve self-realization and professional growth in our time.
To participate, please sign up.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
