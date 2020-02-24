Comedy Woman luck in the USA sparkling Comedy show

Comedy Woman returns to North America. Ekaterina Varnava, the head of Arikan, Marina Fedunkiv, Ekaterina Skulkina, Nadezhda Sysoeva, Maria Kravchenko, Nadezhda Angarskaya — they gossip, even men, they discussed on the sidelines of celebrities and women across the country repeat their sexy dancing.

Photo courtesy of the organizers of the show

These Comedy stars know all about life and so so beautiful, rich and not so smart and a little crazy, Muscovites and those who sadly is leaving for Moscow.

Performances Comedy Woman held in such U.S. cities:

  • April 24 — new York;
  • April 25 — Chicago;
  • 29 APR — Detroit;
  • May 1 — Atlanta;
  • May 2 — Miami;
  • May 3 — Dallas;
  • May 7 — Denver;
  • May 8 — Los Angeles;
  • May 9 — San Francisco;
  • May 10 — Seattle.

Photo courtesy of the organizers of the show

Mens charm will add show — king of hipster parties and the main wahsington Alexander Gudkov, exchanged Comedy Club for women Oleg Vereshchagin, and comedian-entertainer with dance heat Evgeny Borodenko.

So I can only joke in Comedy Woman, it’s the best Comedy show. And the best it because the female.

