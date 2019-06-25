Comedy “Yesterday” with songs of The Beatles and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend
In Ukrainian rolling out eight new films. Premiere week can safely be called the British musical Comedy “Yesterday”, which are songs of The Beatles. For going to the movies with the whole family distributors recommend Chinese animated feature “Kung fu warrior”. Fans of French cinema may be of interest to the picture “Casanova. Last love” and “Promise at dawn”. Fans of films based on actual events, offers tough drama “Hotel Mumbai”. Gary Oldman and Jessica Alba got together in the Thriller “anonymous Club killer” and Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen in the Comedy “Crazy couple”.
Yesterday
(12+, UK, Universal Pictures, musical, Comedy)
Cult British Director Danny Boyle (“Trainspotting”, “the Beach”, “Slumdog Millionaire”) is directing the film, which are songs by the British band The Beatles. And that’s unusual, you ask. The fact that Boyle is in this touching and a little sad picture raises many serious issues. The main of them — ready to go people for the sake of world fame?
This is not the story of The Beatles. It would be logical to assume that the success of the musical dramas “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Rocketman” God himself commanded to make a film about the legendary Liverpool Quartet. Boyle invented a much more clever move — showed a world in which no one knows Paul, John, George and Ringo doesn’t remember their songs. No one, except one person — a young musician who was hit by a bus. And he was in a parallel world where everything is the same as ours. All except The Beatles. And when the guy starts singing their songs, including the immortal Yesterday, all around call him a genius…
The main role in the film played by British actor Himesh Patel. This is his debut on the big screen. Before 28-year-old Brit with Indian roots only played in the TV series, the most popular of which is “the Inhabitants of the East End”. The main female role was played by a popular singer and actress Lily James, star of the film “Mamma Mia! 2”. Famous singer ed Sheeran played in the film himself.
The film’s budget is still kept secret. We only know that for the right to use the songs of The Beatles the Studio has paid $ 10 million.
“Kung fu warrior”
(6+, China, Kingkey Animation Studios, entertainment film for family viewing)
The main character — a plump and very compassionate guy Tofu — I have a dream. He wants to be a decent kung fu fighter. For this purpose it is necessary to repeat the path traversed by the great martial arts master by the name Lin Shao. And it is very dangerous. The necessary the toughness and belief in their own strength. And our hero — a gentle man. No wonder the authors of the cartoon named him Tofu. So in China called bean curd.
“Crazy couple”
(16+, USA, Lionsgate, romantic Comedy, budget: $ 40 million)
In 2019 the US Secretary of state Charlotte field learns that the current President will not run for a second term. She persuades the President to present her as a potential successor. At the same time popular journalist Fred Filarski scandal out of the Newspapers because you don’t agree with the methods of work for its new owner. Fate brings together Charlotte and Fred. She hires zhurnalistv as his speechwriter. That in the end all this will lead, and says the film “Crazy couple,” directed by Jonathan Levine (“Warm bodies”).
The main roles in the Comedy played by the winner of the award “Oscar”, Charlize Theron (“the Atomic blonde”) and popular actor Seth Rogen (“Neighbors”). Also in the film involved Andy Serkis (“Lord of the rings”), Alexander Skarsgard (TV’s “Big little lies”), Lisa Kudrow (TV’s “Friends”).
In American theaters the film appeared in early may and collected 44.6 million dollars.
“Casanova. Last love”
(16+ France, Les Films du Lendemain, historical drama)
Giacomo Casanova is forced to leave his homeland because of his defiant behavior and to go to London. First, he perceives the incident as a link. English laws and traditions completely unknown to him. And it weighs on him. But soon the Casanova, meets a young courtesan Marianne de Scorpion. This beauty makes a famous womanizer and seducer to forget about the other women. He tries to gain her favor…
Took a picture of the French Director benoît Jacquot (“eve”). Casanova was played by the famous actor Vincent Lindon (“Rodin”). Marianne — French actress Stacy Martin (“Nymphomaniac”). Also in the film starred Hollywood star Valeria Golino (“rain Man”).
“Hotel Mumbai”
(16+, Australia, India, USA, historical drama, budget: 17.3 million dollars)
In November 2008 in Bombay (now Mumbai, India) was made a series of attacks. One of the targets of terrorists has become a five-star hotel The Taj Mahal Palace. During the attack the militants first took hostages, and then killed them. A day in the city was killed 167 people. Of them 31 — in the hotel. The tragedy became one of the largest terrorist attacks in modern history. The film on the basis of these events filmed by Australian Director Anthony Maras. This is his debut. The main role was played by an Oscar winner Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is an American actor armie hammer (“Under cover of night”), British actor Jason Isaacs (he played Lucius Malfoy in the films about Harry Potter).
In the West, “Hotel Mumbai” was released in March and collected 16.6 million dollars. Critics have given the picture of very high marks.
“Promise at dawn”
(16+, France — Belgium, Jerico, biographical drama, budget: $ 27 million)
The film is an adaptation of the eponymous biographical novel by Romain Gary. This is the only French writer, twice received the Prix Goncourt. The book had already filmed. It was made in 1970, Jules Dassin, father of the famous singer Joe Dassin. This time it took the filmmaker Eric Barbier (“Serpent”).
The main male role was played by Pierre Nina (“Yves Saint Laurent”). The writer’s mother played by iconic actress Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Antichrist”, “Nymphomaniac”). She specially learned Polish for the role. The shooting occurred in those places where the action of the book Gary — Hungary, Italy, Belgium and Morocco.
In France and Belgium the film was released in 2017. Box office receipts slightly exceeded $ 10 million.
“Club anonymous killers”
(12+, USA, Lionsgate, Thriller, budget of $ 15 million)
A professional killer has formed an anonymous club where confidentially discuss their problems and rely on mutual aid.
Made a film of American Director Martin Owen. Two of his first film flopped at the box office (“Los Angeles slasher” and “Let’s be bad”). Despite this, he managed to persuade to play in “Club of anonymous killers” Hollywood stars of the first magnitude. It’s Gary Oldman (the award “Oscar” in 2018 for the main role in the historical drama “the Dark hours”) and Jessica Alba (“sin City”, “Fantastic four”). Also in the film starred popular actor Tommy Flanagan (TV’s “Sons of anarchy”).
“Annabel 3”
(16+, USA, Warner Bros., horror)
From the title of the film is easy to guess that this is the third part. The first was released in 2014 and meager for Hollywood budget of 6.5 million dollars collected 257,1 million dollars. It is logical that the Studio Warner Bros. decided to shoot a sequel. In 2017 came the second part — “Annabel a”. And again, horror fans have provided a picture of commercial success. Shooting costs totaled $ 15 million and cash charges 20 times exceeded them — 306,5 million dollars.
Each of the parts removed to have a new Director. On the first job John Leonetti. The second is the brainchild of David Sandberg. The third was entrusted to debutant Gary Dauberman, which until now was known as a screenwriter (“It”). In all three parts played by Hollywood stars Vera Farmiga (“up in the air”) and Patrick Wilson (“the driver for the night”). Budget “Annabel 3” is not reported.
