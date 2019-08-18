Comic “95 Quarter” ridiculed the absurdity of the popular low-cost airline: video from the airport
Writer and comedian of the Studio “Kvartal 95” Valery Zhidkov ridiculed ridiculous case at the airport which I filmed.
On the personal page in Instagram he published a short video with the passengers of WizzAir, which for some unknown reason, offered to take on the “sleeve” out of plane, and to the ladder leading down to the platform. Then off to climb the next ladder to Board the plane.
“Then you need to explain. People from the “sleeve” down the ladder, then to another ladder to climb into the plane. I think this describes half of the processes in the country. Rationality? No, not heard,” wrote under the video Zhidkov.
The video profile of “kvartalova” gathered more than 15 thousand views. Followers Zhidkova also began to joke on this subject: “where’s the bus between the gangway and the plane?”, “When Poroshenko was not like this”, “do you good,” laughed the comments to the video.
The reasons why airlines have had to sit down on passengers such an unusual way, are still unknown.