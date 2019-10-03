Comic Con and the concert of the Ukrainian chorus: how to spend a weekend in new York city (October 4-6)
What: a Harvest of pumpkins and apples at Barton Orchards
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: 63 Apple Tree Ln, Poughquag
Read more: At the entrance to the farm with an area of almost 50 hectares, guests are greeted by a 220-year-old white oak. Farm offers 25 various varieties of apples, different sizes of pumpkins, corn maze, haunted house and children’s zoo of domestic animals.
October 4-6, offers a concert of country music.
Cost: $0-15 — entrance to the farm is $16 5 kg of apples.
What: Exhibition of space technology
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: New York Hall of Science 47-01 111th Street Queens, NY 11368
Read more: Rocket Park — is an exhibition area of 1500 square meters, which features two newly refurbished icons of the U.S. space program — an original Atlas booster with a replica Mercury capsule and an original Titan II booster with a replica of the Gemini capsule for two people.
In Rocket Park also features an interactive copy of the Friendship 7 Mercury capsule, allowing visitors to climb inside and experience the environment in which Mercury astronauts conducted their missions.
Cost: $15-20.
What: Comic Con 2019 in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: Javits Center, 655 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001
Read more: Comic Con — a Convention of fans of comics, festival of different kinds of activities for them: meetings with publishers, writers and artists, themed games, cosplay and more. In 2018 in new York, this festival brought together hundreds of comic book creators and thousands of fans.
Costumes are not mandatory events, but are welcome.
Cost: From $12.50 Each.
What: Exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist Petro Smetana
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 East 79th Street New York, NY 10075
Details: the exhibition presents landscapes and still lifes by Ukrainian artist Petro Smetana. In his paintings the artist combines the past and future, reality and abstraction.
At one point he seems figurative artist, unique configured on the physical world and another artist-observer, possessing the abstract elements of painting.
Cost: Free.
What: Oktoberfest under the Manhattan bridge
When: Friday-Saturday, 4-5 Oct.
Where: Archway Under the Manhattan Bridge, 80 Pearl St #58, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Read more: it offers dozens of different kinds of beer, various snacks, live music, dancing and bright locations for photos.
Along with this, visitors will be able to purchase themed handmade goods.
Cost: Free.
What: concert of the Russian Opera singer Zuhra Bayburina
When: Saturday, October 5, from 14:00.
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites all to a concert Zuhra Bayburina — Opera singer (mezzo-soprano), Professor, class of vocal, laureate of international competitions and the state prize them. Shaikhzada Babich Of The Republic Of Bashkortostan.
She is a laureate of many international Opera competitions in Italy, Spain and France. In particular, at the Opera festival in San Remo (Italy) Zohra bayburina received the award Sanremo Music International in the category “Best singer of the year” (1999). Worked as a leading soloist of the Bashkir state theatre of Opera and ballet, Professor of Opera singing at the Higher school of music of Milan and the Academy of music Bresso (Italy), as well as the French-American school of music (NY).
Accompanist – accompanist and musical arranger Roman Katz. A graduate of the Odessa Conservatory, he has over twenty years of her accompanist, and now in new York, performing as an accompanist with renowned singers.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of works of Elena Ilyina
When: Saturday, October 5, from 15:00.
Where: 246 East 4th Street New York, NY 10009
More info: This is the debut exhibition of artist-immigrants from Russia Elena ilina.
Elena was born in the city of Kalinin (Russia), successfully graduated from medical school and spent his life in his beloved work. Now she has two successful adult sons, grandchildren, close-knit big family.
Ilina moved to the USA 20 years ago, went through all the stages of immigration, I learned a lot from scratch already in the States. A woman’s lifelong dream to paint. And so one Christmas, my son gave Elena the easel, saying that it is not necessary to wait long — you just need to take and create.
According to Elena, along with painting she has discovered “a new world, a whole planet”, and now wants to share that happiness with others.
Cost: Free.
What: Lecture on ethnicity in Ukraine
When: Saturday, October 5, from 17:00.
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Read more: the Shevchenko scientific society invites all to a lecture “Quo vadis, Ukraine? Ethnicity and nationality in contemporary Ukraine.”
The speaker of the lecture Dr. Oleg Kozachuk, associate Professor Chernivtsi national University named after Yuriy Fedkovych, and scientist in Fulbrajta. One of the key methodological issues of political science in Ukraine — how to determine the ethnic problems in this country, what conceptual framework can be proposed to find possible ways of solving these problems.
In the framework of the “nationality question” addresses the political, economic and cultural conflicts between ethnic groups that inhabit one country.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert at the Ukrainian Institute of America
When: Saturday, October 5, from 18:00.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 E 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Read more: Ukrainian Institute of America invites you to its gala concert. All the visitors will take part in the silent auction. In addition, it offers a variety of cocktails and treats. As part of the concert scheduled dinner and live music.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert of Ukrainian choir ‘Dumka’
When: Sunday, 6 October, from 15:00.
Where: Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 695 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065
Read more: Ukrainian choir “Dumka” celebrates its 70th anniversary with a special concert. In the program original Ukrainian and international classical choral compositions as well as arrangements of Ukrainian folk songs. Special guests — children’s choir “Young Dumka”, invited soloists and duet “bandura”.
Cost: $20-40.
