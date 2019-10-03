Comic Con and the festival of beer and dumplings how to make input in the USA (4-6 October)
Concerts, exhibitions, educational activities— and all this in America in the Russian language. If you have no plans for the weekend, ForumDaily will help you plan your weekend.
The new Yorkers can go to Comic Con to visit the exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist Petro Smetana, and the concert of Russian Opera singer Zuhra Bayburina or listen to a performance of Ukrainian choir “Dumka”.
In Miami to celebrate national Taco day, in which city residents can purchase this dish just $ 1. In addition, the metropolis festival will be held VODKAPALOOZA, as well as a bright celebration of Chinese lanterns.
In Los Angeles you can have fun on Halloween at the zoo, have fun at the beer Festival and dumplings and visit with the whole family exhibition “Jack’s Lanterns”.
In the San Francisco Bay Area don’t miss the Festival of chocolate, visit the Seminar on obtaining a green card or to tuck into a sausage fest.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.