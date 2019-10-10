Comic Con and the harvest festival: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (October 11-13)
What: Exhibition ‘Welcome Foolish Mortals’
When: Friday-Saturday, 11-12 October.
Where: The Hive Gallery and Studios 729 S Spring St Los Angeles, CA 90014
Read more: Welcome Foolish Mortals is an art exhibition inspired by such places as the haunted Mansion at Disneyland.
Guests will see striking terrible job tantalizing the senses, along with dark paintings, sculptures and jewellery with a Halloween theme.
Cost: Free.
What: Comic Con 2019
When: Friday-Saturday, 11-12 October.
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center 1201 South Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90015
Read more: Comic Con — a Convention of fans of comics, festival of various events for fans of comics: meetings with publishers, writers and artists, screenings of film adaptations of comics, games, cosplay and the like. This festival will bring together hundreds of comic book creators and thousands of fans.
It offers competition in cosplay and make-up.
Cost: From $0.
What: a drive-in movie
When: Friday-Saturday, 11-12 October.
Where: Lake Balboa Complex 6335 Woodley Avenue Van Nuys, 91406
Read more: on 11 and 12 October, the hotel offers screenings of various films for Halloween. You will also be able to eat before the show and stock up on food for the whole movie stalls and food trucks.
October 11, viewers will show the films “Ghostbusters” (Ghostbusters) and “Pyatnica 13” (Friday the 13th).
October 12 — “the Addams Family” (The Addams Family) and “the exorcist” (The Exorcist).
Cost: $15.
What: Fair furniture design
When: Friday, October 11 from 10:00.
Where: Mecox Gardens, 919 North La Cienega Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90069
Read more: offers furniture for the home high-class discounted up to 80%. The fair will take part about 20 different stores, including MLB Atelier and Hammer & Spear.
Cost: Free.
What: Fall festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, 12-13 October.
Where: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Read more: This incredible family event dedicated to the harvest. Offers workshops on carving pumpkins, face painting, mini maze and demonstrations of the crop.
In addition, visitors will be entertained by the musicians and all will be able to enjoy tasty treats and drinks on the pumpkin theme.
Cost: Free.
What: Pasadena ArtWalk
When: Saturday, October 12 from 11:00.
Where: Pasadena Playhouse District, the Corner of Colorado Boulevard and El Molino Pasadena, 91101
Read more: Pasadena ArtWalk is a free exhibition and fair of art from a wide range of local artists that offers the opportunity to meet with all the amazing art that the area has to offer.
In addition to the exhibition there is live music and many other attractions.
Cost: Free.
What: CraftoberFest in Los Angeles
When: Saturday, October 12 from 12:30.
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103
Read more: CraftoberFest — the main celebration of Oktoberfest in Los Angeles. It is a festival of food and drink, which brings together more than 20 carefully selected craft Breweries from southern California Breweries.
Don’t miss your chance to spend the day enjoying the best Beers and food.
The cost of the ticket includes all the beer you drink.
Cost: From $40.
What: Children’s evening in Oriental style
When: Saturday, 12 October from 17:00.
Where: 6440 Lusk Blvd, San Diego, CA 92121
Read more: Want to give your child an unforgettable journey into the magic of the Eastern tale? On Saturday, October 12 children’s centre “Teremok” will turn into a fairy-tale castle Aladdin.
Children will experience a magical evening in the Eastern style where the leading will be the Princess Jasmine. The variety of games, Oriental tea, Oriental dancing, Oriental decoration manufacturer and baklava.
Come join the fun and watch the movie Aladdin in Russian.
Cost: Free.
What: Meeting of the Russian cinema club ‘Prokino’
When: Saturday, October 12 from 19:00.
Where: In Royter”s Kitchen / in the kitchen At the Reuter 9265 Activity Rd # 105, San Diego 92126
More: Club of Fans of Cinema “Viewing Movies” (“Prokino”) invites everyone to the next meeting. For viewing and discussion will be offered a Swedish film Director Ruben Ostlund “Force majeure”.
While on vacation at a ski resort in the Alps family for Breakfast saw an avalanche come down. This event caused serious changes in their lives.
Cost: $10.
What: harvest Festival
When: Sunday, October 13
Where: Skirball Cultural Center 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90049
Read more: In mid-October in Los Angeles hosts the annual traditional fair of the harvest – celebration of the local farmers. The fair offers live music, fresh snacks and beverages as well as entertainment: making of decorations of pumpkins, face painting individuals, kite flying and more.
Price: $0-12.
