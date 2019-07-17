Commission for the investigation of the crash of flight MH17 announced new witnesses (PHOTO)

New witnesses appeared in the criminal investigation of the crash Malaysian Boeing MH17 in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Joint investigative group (SSG, JIT) Wilbert Paulissen, quoted in the newspaper NRC. “We were approached by new witnesses. New steps taken in the investigation. That’s encouraging,” said Paulissen, speaking at a meeting with relatives of victims of the tragedy in the city of Nieuwegein.

At the same meeting was made by the chief Prosecutor of the National Prosecutor of the Netherlands Fred Westerbeke, who said he still cannot disclose evidence of Russia’s involvement in the crash. According to him, they will be granted only at the trial, due to begin in March 2020.

“Novaya Gazeta”, in turn, found out that international investigators paid unknown mediators in the self-proclaimed Donetsk national Republic (DND) the fee to obtain fragments of anti-aircraft complex “Buk”, which was presumably shot down a passenger Boeing. The amount for the wreckage of the rocket paid in JIT intermediaries, the publication does not mention, however, notes that, according to one of the interlocutors, it is “several tens of thousands of dollars.”

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Russia in the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin said in an interview with RIA “Novosti”, that of equal cooperation between the Netherlands and Russia in the case of the collapse of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 “there is not expected”. According to him, a Joint investigation team is a strictly private club, which is in no hurry to share information. “Coming from time to time from the Prosecutor’s office of the Netherlands, the requests for legal assistance are carefully fulfilled by our competent authorities – according to availability – are given satisfactory answers,” – said the diplomat.

He noted that a good example of “cooperation” with SSG may be the history with data transfer primary radar surveillance area of the alleged launch of missiles brought down the plane. These data were provided in October 2016, while Ukraine and the United States such information is not provided. “SSG has experienced difficulty deciphering our information – helped to decipher it and to make sure that there was no missile launch from the area of Pervomayskiy for civil aircraft. And after all that time heard in response: “it’s not on the data radar [radar], because the rocket flew too fast,” said Shulgin. In his opinion, “under “collaboration” and “cooperation with the investigation” the group understands only the granting of evidence that would confirm the official version.

The charges in the criminal case about the crash MN17 against three Russians (former head of the armed forces DND Igor Girkin, aka Strelkov, the commander of the reconnaissance Sergey Dubinsky Callsign “Gloomy” and his Deputy Oleg Pulatova), as well as the citizen of Ukraine Leonid Kharchenko. All the suspects announced in the international wanted list, received a warrant for their arrest. Two of them are in Russia.

The trial of Girkin by Dubinski, by Pulatov and Harchenko should begin March 9, 2020 will be held in accordance with Dutch law. The suspect will be charged with two counts of the criminal code of the Netherlands of involvement in the Downing of flight MH17, which killed all passengers and the murder of 298 people on Board. The maximum penalty on these items is life imprisonment. The Prosecutor acknowledged that the court is likely to be part-time, and the chances of suspected to be in the dock void.

On the anniversary of the crash over the Donbass families of 12 victims called on the Russian authorities to cooperate with the investigation, admit his part of responsibility in the destruction of MH17 and the “stop hypocritically deny it, to stop the sow lies and deceit.” The authors of the letter point out that Russia has spread a huge number of fabricated and contradictory explanations of what happened.

“The Russian government did everything possible to hide the truth or, worse, to form the idea that the truth will never be found. We, the families of the victims, we find it troubling and deeply offensive,” reads the letter. Its authors hope that at the trial “will be checked all the materials of the investigation, and the truth will be firmly established”.