Common habits that affect hormones
It is believed that spirits can affect any change. In fact, such disruptions should not be. Changes of the emotional state is closely related to hormones, which can affect a variety of habits, and quite common. What? Tell next.
Social networks
Now the man often hangs out in social networks, which has already become a habit. Very often there’s emotional outbursts, sometimes too negative. The fact that there are increasing levels of the hormone cortisol, which is also called the “stress hormone”. The rejection of the social networks in five days can lead to normalization of the emotional state.
Antibacterial soap
Antibacterial agents often use people as a means of personal hygiene. But this seemingly helpful habit that can cause harm. The composition of these funds is often triclosan, that is an antibiotic and antifungal agent broad-spectrum. The action of this substance applies to the suppression of reproduction of many pathogens. But there is a negative its effect: experiments on animals have shown that triclosan can inhibit the reproductive system, reducing the quality of the sphere and causing hormonal disturbances.
Night work
We try to earn more and make life better often work at night. The DC voltage may have a negative impact on health is a fact. The fact is that work night disrupts the circadian rhythm and the sleep of a person. Regulator of the circadian rhythm are the hormones, particularly melatonin. The one who prolongs the cycle of waking, expect problems – insomnia, headaches, loss of appetite, fatigue. In the long term hormonal disturbances.
Coffee
Drinking coffee at the wrong time can negatively affect hormone levels. The drink has an impact on cortisol levels. The concentration of the hormone reaches its peak in the morning and in the evening from 8:00 to 9:00 and 17:30 to 18:30. At this time from drinking coffee should be abandoned. So you can get an extra serving of stress.
Hobby
But there are positive aspects. Favorite hobby would have a beneficial impact on stress hormone levels. A hobby will help to let off steam, to recover, to improve their sense of self.