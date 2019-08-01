Common Kim Kardashian and Kanye West caused a huge excitement among fans
Pictures of a starry spouses appeared on the page of a socialite in Instagram.
Kim Kardashian loves the social network because almost every day publishes on the page various photos, illustrating her personal and professional life, which are quite tightly intertwined. Shooting for fashion magazines and advertising campaigns, beauty secrets, beach shots with the surroundings, touching pictures of children is something that can often be seen in the microblog stars. Much rarer in recent years, Instagram appears Kim and her husband Kanye that sometimes even the cause of rumors about the divorce of the couple.
And yet, they are together and just recently, Kardashian has pleased followers with a series of stylish shots taken during the joint release of star spouses in the light. The shots of Kim posing in black total-Luka and Kanye gave preference to sporty. Yeah, maybe the clothes the celebrities combined, but they look extremely stylish.