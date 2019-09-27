Company Audi has presented the “charged” crossover RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback
The German company has introduced the new RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback.
New crossovers are driven by a 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbocharged engine, which produces 395 HP and 480 Nm of torque. A few powertrain is a seven-speed transmission S tronic and the proprietary system of a full drive quattro.
Thanks to the 395-horsepower motor of the novelty is able to accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed limited electronically to 250 km/h. Drivers who want to go even faster, you can take option, which increases the “speed” of up to 280 km/h.
Of course, this performance does not end there, as the crossover is equipped with sports suspension which reduces the ride height by 10 mm. in addition, engineers have installed an updated steering system and high-performance braking system with sectionseven calipers that attach to the vented and perforated steel discs: 375 mm front and 310 mm at the rear.
Also, buyers can order the optional ceramic brake system, which includes a newly designed monobloc aluminum calipers and ceramic brake discs. They are a little more in the front 380 mm, but the rear are still 310 mm steel discs.
Customers predlagaetsja RS sport suspension Plus with Dynamic Chassis Control active dampers, which react to current conditions within a few milliseconds. On the front side of the model crossovers have outstanding corporate grille with a pattern of cells. Models also feature an aggressive front bumper with large air intakes.
Also Novanox it should be noted the extenders wings and 20 – or 21-inch alloy wheels. In addition, a unique rear spoiler and a massive dual exhaust system with oval pipes. Finally, the crossovers have a special RS bumper with integrated diffuser with horizontal blades made of black or brushed aluminum.
Special styling continues in the cabin where it can be noted sport steering wheel, door sills, glossy black accents and seats with embossed RS upholstered in leather or Alcantara. Optional customers also offers Nappa leather seats with contrast stitching and a cell paste, and different color finish options.
In Europe, the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback will go on sale in October and will arrive in dealerships at the end of this year. The cost of the RS Q3 starts with a mark of 63 500 euros , and the Sportback version will cost buyers at a minimum price of 65 000 Euro.