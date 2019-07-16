Company Audi will release two new models in the RS
The German automaker celebrates the 25th anniversary of the RS models and recalls the story of their high-performance models.
Recall that the Audi RS 2 Avant debuted in 1994 with a 2.2-liter five-cylinder turbocharged engine with a capacity of 311 HP
The engine of the wagon was associated with a six-speed manual transmission that transferred power to the all-wheel drive quattro with self-locking center differential.
The Audi noted that the next significant model was the RS 4 Avant 1999. Boasting a 2.7-litre V6 turbo, which has been upgraded with the help of Cosworth, wagon was an impressive 375 HP of power.
The new RS 4 arrived in 2005 with V8 engine, capacity of 414 HP Three years later the company introduced the RS 6 Avant 5.0 litre V10 twin-turbo with a capacity of 572 HP and a torque of 479 Nm (650 Nm).
Currently, Audi offers 7 different models the RS, including the RS 3 Sportback/Sedan, RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Coupe/Sportback and TT RS Coupe/Roadster. Soon, however, this range will expand as the company confirmed that in 2019 will be “six innovations”. In this case it was pointed out that two of these new products — “brand new RS”.
One of them is probably the new RS Q8. According to reports, it will run on a modified version of the 4.0-litre V8 with two turbines, which already drives the Lamborghini Urus. This will provide the crossover procedure 592 HP of power.
Also note that Audi is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the RS models by organizing a special exhibition at the Audi Forum in Neckarsulm.
In addition to demonstrating the serial RS models, the exhibition also presents the racing cars of the prototype RS 8, which was never put into production.