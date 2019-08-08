Company Canadian Tire acquired all Party City stores in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Soon you will be able to buy your favorite gadgets for parties in the near Canadian Tire because the company just bought a 65 Party City stores across Canada for 174,4 million dollars.

National retailer expects the move will improve its relationships with customers, generation of the 2000’s and “will strengthen the position of Canadian Tire as a canadian store selling items for the holidays”.

Company from Toronto currently owns several retail brands including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, and Helly Hansen.

The representative of the Corporation Canadian Tire Corp. said all of this, along with the acquisition of Party City, allows the company to enter into high margin retail category.

The company plans to sell the products of Party City 500 retail stores, Canadian Tire, and online, in addition to opening new stores Party City.

The representative stated that the company could double the retail sale of Party City in Canada, which by 2021 will be $280 million.

Although at the present time to retail stores and Canadian Tire Corp. managed to remain afloat, largely through diversification.

The news of the purchase was announced together with the results of the second quarter, Canadian Tire Corp., which showed the company’s profit in the amount of $177,4 million this quarter compared to $156 million last year.

The results also show that Canadian Tire Corp. got a 14 per cent increase in net profit due to shareholders.