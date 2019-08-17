Company Fiat showed the clay model of the new kupeobrazny crossover
The first demonstration of a crossover with a sloping roof was held in November last year at the motor show in Sao Paulo.
Fiat company has demonstrated a three-dimensional scale model of the cross-coupe Fastback. The SUV, designed for the South American market based on the pickup Toro show “in the metal” in 2020.
The first demonstration of a crossover with a sloping roof was held in November last year at the motor show in Sao Paulo. The concept car length 4.6 meters, a width of two meters and height of 1.61 meters along a path on the conveyor will be reduced in width by 16 inches to fit into the platform FCA’s Small-Wide Architecture with a monocoque body. Judging by the layout, design serial “ultimately the newest” will be identical to the concept, adding only functional items such as door handles, exterior mirrors and exhaust system.
It is possible that over time, the model will be global and will be replaced in emerging markets, the minivan Freemont, are not popular. Technical stuffing of the “fastback” is kept secret, but the basic units of the cross coupe can borrow from Toro. In this case, under the hood will specify bi-fuel 1.8-liter engine capacity 135-139 horsepower, combined with six-speed “automatic” Aisin.
In the Brazilian market Toro is one of best-selling Fiat. For the six months 2019 28 sold 600 expensive pickups, almost 10 percent more compared to the same period last year. If FCA will offer competitive price, the more functional crossover has all chances to become the best-selling model, the Fiat on the South American market.