Company Ilona Mask Neuralink first showed his development
The technology of the company based flexible transmission threads that can be “integrated” directly into the brain tissue. “Installation” of the neurointerface is engaged in a robot that resembles a sewing machine.
The thickness of each individual filament is 4-6 microns. It is at times thinner than a human hair. Each thread, in turn, consists of dozens of electrodes. Six neuronica contain 192 of the electrode. A robot brain surgeon implanting electrodes into the nervous tissue, while avoiding contact with the blood vessels. Thus, the operation is practically bloodless and does not pose a risk of inflammatory processes, and stroke.
As evidence of the success the company leads the live rat, whose brain was implanted with 1500 electrodes. Data from the electrodes are amplified and sent to a special chip with a USB-C port, which is attached directly to the skull. Information through such port is transmitted 10 times faster than any existing sensors of brain activity.
The head of the rat inch chip looks quite large, but the person needs to look neat and compact:
In the second quarter of 2020, the company will begin clinical trials of the technology on humans. First and foremost, Neuralink try to help people with injuries of the nervous system. Implanting electronics in the brain of a paralyzed people will allow those to manage the computers, phones or robotic prostheses.
But the main goal of Elon musk — achieving a complete symbiosis of human and artificial intelligence. The implementation of this idea will require more time. As, however, and output technology in the commercial market.
But even the current results seem unbelievable. In the process of writing this text, the author and then catch themselves thinking that the technology in question, look too fantastic. If we are not talking about the presentation of real developments, and on film or a computer game. However, it is a reality. Cyborgization of humanity starts in 2020.