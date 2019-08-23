Company in the United States will give $100 thousand to anyone who will quit their jobs and fulfill their dreams
Many Millennials dream of getting money for the realization of their true project of passion. The clothing brand has decided to help them.
Now a us company is offering one person the chance to leave work and start your dream job with $100 000.
Clothing brand Prana announced a contest that will give one lucky financial support in order to do something creative.
“At Prana, we know from experience that personal growth often lies outside of your comfort zone — say in the company . And sometimes all you need is a friendly kick to help make that jump”.
“That’s why we’re looking for one brave man, ready to quit my current job to pursue their passion for life. We will support your decision with a prize of $100 thousand to help bring your dream to life.”
All you need to do to apply is send a one-minute video online detailing your current work and your dreams.
“We are looking for an inspiring and original story, so let your Shine” — say in the company.
“If possible, show us your passion to action. If you are an aspiring Director, give an example of their work; if you dream of becoming a pastry chef, show us your dish”.
However, Prana said that you should not leave work to participate in the contest you will need to quit if you win.
A group of representatives of Prana will evaluate the videos and choose a single person “based on his passion, courage, originality, individuality”, and that person finds out about it in mid-October.
Then the winner will receive $100,000 during the 12-month period ($ 25,000 per quarter) and will have to regularly produce video updates for Prana.
Participants must be US residents over the age of 21. Applications for participation send till the end of the day on 16 September 2019.