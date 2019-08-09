Company Lotus “podrihtovali” logo
The first car that got a new logo, Lotus, has become a Hyper hypercar Evija.
The British company Lotus unveiled its new logo. Icon brand has received a design and uses two colors. As stated by marketing Director Simon Clare of the company, they slightly changed the original logo in 1948 and added “a little ease”.
The first logo Lotus was used by the company from 1948 to 1985. In 1968, the only time in the history of the icon was made in black and white. Later, the company decided to abandon the traditional letters ACBC (Anthony Colin Bruce Chapman) on the logo. This reduction is returned on the nameplate of the brand in 1987.
The first car that got a new logo, has become a Hyper hypercar Evija Production machinery will start only next year. will start in 2020. The cars will be collected manually in the English Norfolk. Evija equipped with four electric motors and a battery capacity of 70 kilowatt-hours. The total capacity of the hypercar is about 2000 horsepower. Thus, the novelty can become the most powerful production car. The maximum speed of the hypercar — more than 320 km per hour. To “hundred” car can be dispersed less than for 3 seconds.
Later the logo will debut on the first crossover brand, which is built on a scalable architecture SPA, borrowed from the Volvo XC90 and XC60. Most likely, the car will get a hybrid unit with the possibility of recharging the batteries from a household outlet and can travel exclusively on electricity.
Recall that British sports car manufacturer Lotus under the control of the Chinese company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which also owns Swedish brand Volvo. Company from China bought from Malaysian company Proton 51% of shares of “Lotus”. The remaining 49% belong to the group Etika Automotive.