Company Mazda has started to produce original parts for the Roadster Miata
November 4, 2019
The Japanese automaker conducted its own research, talked with representatives of specialized shops and services, and also with the Miata clubs to find out what kind of details are required in the first place.
Then, using contractors and private providers started the production of original spare parts for cars.
The Director-General of the North American division of Mazda, Masahiro Moro, said that the Miata remains an important model in the brand’s history, and still has a huge army of fans who over the years only increases.
Therefore, for Mazda it is especially important to preserve its heritage and to do everything possible for as long as possible to maintain this culture and to see as many “Miata” on the roads.