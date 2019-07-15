Company Tether mistakenly typed 5 billion
Tether, the company that releases the most popular stablon USDT accidentally printed, and subsequently burned 5 billion tokens USDT. This was announced by Whale Alert July 13, 2019.
Whale Alert – account on the social network Twitter, which is designed to inform users of major transactions in cryptocurrency. Whale Alert a user noted that 50 million tokens USDT were translated from cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex to Tether Treasury Protocol Omni on the blockchain bitcoins (BTC). Later it became known that Tether Treasury has printed 5 billion USDT tokens on the blockchain Tron, and then burned them.
Tether then printed another 50 million US dollars in the same chain and transferred them to the purse Trona, which is presumably placed on the exchange Poloniex.
Technical Director Paolo Tether Arduino on his page on Twitter explained that the Tether was intended to enable the exchange of 50 million tokens USDT based on Omni on the blockchain Tron, but there was a mistake with decimal numbers. The exchange Poloniex has confirmed this information on Twitter:
“Paolo is right – it happened when Polonik exchanging circuits USDT with Tether. Incorrect number of USDT was printed by accident, and since then it has been returned to the expected value”.