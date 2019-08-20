Company Twitter has revealed information attack from China against the protesters in Hong Kong (PHOTOS)

Loading...

American company Twitter picked up a segment of its microblogging network in Hong Kong information operation with the participation of more than 900 accounts registered in China. This is stated in the message posted in the Twitter blog.

“We expose significant information operation, which relies on the support of the state and focused on the situation in Hong Kong, primarily on the protest movement and calls its members to the political reforms. This is done by means 936 accounts of the Chinese national Republic”, – stated in the message. Version Twitter, the owners of the above mentioned accounts “sow political division in Hong Kong, including by undermining the legitimacy and the political platform of the protest movement”, reports TASS.

Twitter said that her social network is blocked in China, so in many accounts accessed via VPN services. While Twitter indicates that the owners of certain accounts come to them from IP addresses registered on the territory of mainland China. The company has specified that only mentioned the most active participants in information operations, which is close to 200 thousand.

Social network Twitter has introduced a ban on the publication of advertising the state media on its platform. “From today we will not accept advertising from companies controlled by the state. All accounts fall into this category, can continue public activity on Twitter, but without advertising,” – said in the message.

Such a decision the company explained the desire “to protect the healthy debate and free communication”. The statement stressed that innovations will not concern the media, taxpayer-funded, and dedicated solely to sports, entertainment and travel.

As the criteria for which will be determined by the state media, Twitter calls “control of editorial content, financial dependence, interference with broadcasters, editors and journalists, direct and indirect political pressure, as well as control over the process of creating and distributing information products”.

Media companies that fall into the category of the public will be notified individually in the near future, reads the statement. After that, they are obliged within 30 days to remove all promotional content from their accounts.

The American company Facebook has informed on Monday about locking in my social networks seven pages, three groups and five accounts, “involved in concerted actions, which originate from China and are concentrated in Hong Kong”. Version Facebook, the owners of these records used fictional accounts, falsely positioned themselves as information organizations, distort the true information and tried to convince other users to switch from Facebook platform on other websites.

“Although persons behind such actions, tried to hide his identity, our investigation has established that they have links with the Chinese authorities,” says the company.

More than two months ago in Hong Kong began mass protests initiated against local authorities bill, which aims to establish the mechanism of delivery from Hong Kong to mainland China for the prosecution of persons suspected of violating laws of China or under investigation. Under public pressure, the head of the local administration withdrew the bill from the agenda, but that hasn’t stopped a wave of protests.