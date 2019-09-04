Company ZF is testing the pick-up Ford F-150 steering all four wheels
The guys from the company ZF test of a pickup truck Ford F-150, which has steering control all four wheels.
Steering all four wheels are actively used in modern cars.
The idea that the front and rear wheels are steered together to provide the best stability and ease of maneuvering, has long been used high performance cars, high-class SUVs and crossovers. But in pickups, this technology is not yet applied.
ZF, one of the largest companies in the world producing automotive components, has equipped its experimental box pickup truck Ford F-150.
In addition to creating some of the best automotive transmissions high performance, ZF also develops steering systems on all four wheels, and recently, they decided to test their products and for trucks.
The idea underlying the ZF in relation to the management of the rear wheels, is that necessary for the control elements can be easily integrated in the rear axle of the truck.
In the above video shows what benefits can bring such a system for trucks carrying heavy loads, for example, to ensure driving safety at high speeds and reduce the effect of trailer which constantly changes the trajectory of the truck.
Other tests also demonstrate a narrower turning radius Ford F-150 with all-wheel steering. ZF also uses the built-in controller braking, which helps to keep the truck straight and on the road, despite the difference in adhesion levels between the right and left wheels.
The advantages are immediately visible, so it is hoped that very soon, all the pickups will get the rear driven wheels.