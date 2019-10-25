Compare prices on health: useful tools for saving on medical services
A new website called CarePay created in order to help patients and health care providers to determine how much medical procedures in different institutions and regions.
Thanks to the options to compare prices you can enter a city or zip code of the institution where you provide medical assistance. After you will see the price range for this procedure in your city.
With regard to the relevance of the prices, CarePay uses data Centers to provide medical assistance and services Medicaid. However, the site notes that ISPs charge more and recommends to use its data for matching their own prices with a service provider.
In CarePay hope that patients will enter their medical bills, “to let others in real time to obtain information about the actual cost of specific procedures,” reads the website.
CarePay even hoped that healthcare providers will share their prices.
According to the site:
Edition of Money Talks in the comparison provides some other similar tools. So Medicare, the Federal health insurance program designed mainly for people aged 65 years and older, last year introduced a search tool prices for medical procedures Procedure Price Lookup.
There are also websites dedicated to help customers to buy prescription drugs:
- PharmacyChecker — can save you up to 90%;
- GoodRx — an average customer will save $276 per year;
- Blink Health negotiates prices with certain pharmacy chains, and then reports the price of them, if you buy it through the website Blink Health;
- WeRx provides a list of local pharmacies and their prices;
- Raise.com — we sell gift cards for less than their nominal value;
About how to survive without insurance ForumDaily already told in the earlier materials and brought life examples.