Competitor Malinowski at the position in the “Atalanta” scored a goal from a free kick from midfield in the match Serie A (video)
In the framework of the match of the 21st round of Serie A, fighting for the top 4 “Atalanta” has crushed on departure “Torino”, having hammered into gate of rivals seven unanswered goals.
Het-trik on the account of Slovenian Josip Alicica.
Especially good was the second goal Alicica. With the score 3:0 in the 53rd minute of the match, player of Torino played a hand in the center of the field. The referee awarded a free-kick, and Josip not waiting until the shot is the bulls Salvatore Sirigu will take his place in goal, struck from the center of the field. And the ball flying 50 metres, dived under the bar.
It is noteworthy that Slovenia scored its third goal.
It Alicica in the 71st minute and was replaced on the field our Ruslan Malinowski.
