Competitor Volochkova: Loboda boasted a banner (photo)

Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda, which recently showed butt exercises, boasted of stretching.

So, said the actress, she is preparing to concerts.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of LOBODA (@lobodaofficial) 6 Nov 2019 in 1:17 PST

Fans Loboda stated that she’s a worthy competitor Volochkova.

“Volochkova now alive will die”, “Cool. And Volochkova says that only she can, and no”, “Loboda beautiful! The standard of female beauty! Hard work!”, “Thank you for sharing not only the result but also the process. So much work put”, “Athlete, not a Komsomol member, singer and just a beauty”, “Volochkova rest”, “this is where the beautiful twines, and not drunk Volochkova” — commentators write.

In stories Loboda showed another exercise on the twine, and also promised that the month will be hot.

We will remind, earlier Loboda showed how changes per minute between the two rooms.

