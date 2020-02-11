Competitor’s Deputy Belenko for the Ukraine national team reached the final of the European championship
Semyon Novikov
Ukrainian Greco-Roman style Semyon Novikov in the category up to 87 kg perform in the final of the 2020 European championship, which takes place in Rome.
In the semifinals, the seed in strong-willed style, won against Russian Alexander Komarov. In an equal battle, Simon was lost 1:3, and seemed lost in the finals, but in the last seconds of the Ukrainian managed to make a shot and snatched the victory 5:3.
In the final, 21-year-old Novikov will face a serious test – the champion of Europe 2017, the bronze prize-winner of the European games 2019, winner of three world Cup medals Hungarian Viktor Larenz. The latter, who won, was our Jean Beleniuk in the world Cup final in 2019.
Note that Beleniuk skips the current CHE, not making the tournament in the program of preparations for the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo, the license for which Jean already has.
This gave the opportunity to take part in the tournament in Rome Novikov.
We will remind, in September 2019, the MP from the “public Servants” Beleniuk announced that it will dedicate itself to the policy only after a speech at the summer Olympic games of 2020.
We should add that two Ukrainians are unable to reach the final in Rome – Vladimir Yakovlev (77 kg) and Nikolay Kuchmiy (130 kg). Today they will compete in the bronze final.
In addition, Lenur Temirov lost in the 1/8 finals, but a chance for a medal is still there. Temirov will compete in the repechage match for an exit in “bronze” finals.