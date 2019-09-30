Compiled a list of the world’s best anti-cancer foods
Foreign experts made a list of the world’s best anti-cancer foods containing high amount of antioxidants. Among the recommendations: add to the diet of Brazil nuts, chocolate and oily fish.
Researchers believe that at least 35% of all cancers are related to diet, especially food with high fat content, processed food products. In turn there are products that reduce the likelihood of developing cancer. In particular, the artichokes are a great source of silymarin, an antioxidant that helps prevent malignant skin neoplasms. Broccoli protects against cancer of the prostate, lung, colon, cervix, pancreas and breast cancer. The Brazilian nuts are rich in selenium, a trace element that causes cancer cells to self-destruct. Favourably in this respect are lemon and lime that you should take into account. The antioxidant power of blueberries has similar properties as garlic, stimulates the immune system.
The inclusion in the diet of fish, among which salmon, mackerel, halibut, sardines and tuna as well as prawns and scallops, to reduce the risk of endometrial cancer in women. Among the recommended products and onions, kiwi, cabbage, red fruit that contains large amounts of polyphenols, proanthocyanidins and anthocyanidins.
Green tea, according to experts, an exceptional source of anti-cancer molecules. It helps to prevent heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and tooth decay. Edible algae: spirulina, nori, kombu, effective to slow the growth of breast and prostate, skin and colon. Vegetables with a high content of carotene and vitamin A can also serve as a preventive measure to combat dangerous diseases.
Mushrooms stimulate the reproduction of immune cells, so they should be added to the diet. Other products that have anti-cancer properties: dark chocolate, turmeric, ginger, pomegranate, Basil, thyme, rosemary, oregano, mint, olive oil, walnuts, flax seeds, peaches, avocados, plums and prunes, soybeans, tomatoes. This includes white tea — the leader in antioxidants. Coffee in moderation also works favorably in this regard.